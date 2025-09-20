Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Vision for Self-Reliant India with Massive Maritime Investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore in Gujarat, promoting self-reliance in maritime development. Announcing reforms for the shipping sector, he emphasized the importance of 'Made in India' and detailed initiatives aimed at boosting shipbuilding, enhancing port efficiency, and decreasing foreign dependence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube/@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for development works in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, amounting to over Rs 34,200 crore, during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event. He called for all citizens to adopt self-reliance to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Highlighting reforms in the maritime sector, PM Modi announced the implementation of 'One Nation, One Document' and 'One Nation, One Port' processes, aiming to streamline trade. He revealed new maritime laws to modernize shipping and port governance, reflecting next-generation reforms driving India's maritime sector forward.

Amid Navratri celebrations, Modi announced key maritime projects and infrastructure status for large ships to reduce costs and enhance competitiveness. He emphasized the importance of reducing foreign dependence and increasing indigenous production, urging citizens to embrace local goods to build a self-reliant India.

