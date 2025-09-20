Strategic Silence: India's Response to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Questioned

In the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision to levy a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed discontentment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'strategic silence.' Gogoi argued that Modi's lack of response fails to safeguard India's interests.

Gogoi highlighted that the new visa regulations undermine not just Indian aspirations but also critically affect American innovation, heavily reliant on foreign talent. He emphasized that India's best and brightest have fueled major corporations as CEOs, and this American policy could backfire.

Drawing a parallel with former PM Manmohan Singh's assertive diplomacy, Gogoi suggested that PM Modi's inaction is stark. The steep visa fee, aimed at reducing work visas for foreign workers, notably affects Indian talent, potentially driving them to alternative destinations such as Canada and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)