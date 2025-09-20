Haryana Extends Rice Delivery Deadline for Millers

In a significant move, the Haryana government has extended the rice delivery timeline from March 15 to June 30, 2023, offering relief to nearly 1,000 mills in the state. This extension is expected to save millers approximately Rs 50 crore in holding charges, as confirmed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The delay in delivery was attributed to the Food Corporation of India, which began accepting rice almost 45 days late, thus disrupting millers' schedules. Recognizing this as a justified demand, the government extended the bonus eligibility period and rescheduled the rice delivery to June 30.

The state government has also advanced its paddy procurement process from October 1 to September 22, representing its dedication to farmers. In response to the Congress's allegations about ending the minimum support price system, Chief Minister Saini emphasized the consistent increase in MSP since 2014.

