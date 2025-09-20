Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc Forces Himachal to Tighten Construction Norms

Himachal Pradesh faces devastating monsoon aftermath, with 430 deaths and over Rs 6,000 crore in damages. Blocked roads, power disruptions, and water issues persist. The government plans stricter rural building norms to counter climate disasters. Restoration efforts are ongoing as assessments continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:54 IST
Monsoon Havoc Forces Himachal to Tighten Construction Norms
Visual of Dharampur bus stand flooded in Mandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the severe consequences of one of its deadliest monsoon seasons, as the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed a cumulative death toll of 430 since June 20. Among these casualties, 245 individuals perished in rain-related incidents, including landslides, flash floods, and lightning, while 185 succumbed to road accidents.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported that, as of Saturday evening, 373 roads remained obstructed, including parts of two national highways (NH-03 and NH-503A). Power infrastructure took a hit, with 43 distribution transformers affected. Major damage was also inflicted on water supply systems, with 145 schemes still out of service. Data indicated severe road blockages in districts like Mandi (128 roads), Kullu (109 roads), and Kangra (34 roads), and significant disruptions to drinking water supplies in Mandi (83 schemes), Shimla (27 schemes), and Hamirpur (9 schemes).

Though the situation is slowly improving due to less rainfall, road, power, and water restoration efforts require more time. Damage assessments are ongoing, with losses already at Rs 6,000 crore this year, according to SDMA's statement. In response to three years of unprecedented rainfall damage, the Himachal Pradesh government plans to introduce strict building construction norms in rural areas. This initiative, led by State Town and Country Planning and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, aims to mitigate climate change impacts. Dharmani announced that draft guidelines are ready for the next Cabinet meeting, promising that public representatives will be informed after further refinements.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
2
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
4
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025