Monsoon Havoc Forces Himachal to Tighten Construction Norms

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the severe consequences of one of its deadliest monsoon seasons, as the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed a cumulative death toll of 430 since June 20. Among these casualties, 245 individuals perished in rain-related incidents, including landslides, flash floods, and lightning, while 185 succumbed to road accidents.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported that, as of Saturday evening, 373 roads remained obstructed, including parts of two national highways (NH-03 and NH-503A). Power infrastructure took a hit, with 43 distribution transformers affected. Major damage was also inflicted on water supply systems, with 145 schemes still out of service. Data indicated severe road blockages in districts like Mandi (128 roads), Kullu (109 roads), and Kangra (34 roads), and significant disruptions to drinking water supplies in Mandi (83 schemes), Shimla (27 schemes), and Hamirpur (9 schemes).

Though the situation is slowly improving due to less rainfall, road, power, and water restoration efforts require more time. Damage assessments are ongoing, with losses already at Rs 6,000 crore this year, according to SDMA's statement. In response to three years of unprecedented rainfall damage, the Himachal Pradesh government plans to introduce strict building construction norms in rural areas. This initiative, led by State Town and Country Planning and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, aims to mitigate climate change impacts. Dharmani announced that draft guidelines are ready for the next Cabinet meeting, promising that public representatives will be informed after further refinements.