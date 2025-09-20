Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Strong U.S. Sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy anticipates the United States will introduce significant sanctions against Russia. This expectation follows the European Union's recent move to unveil its 19th sanctions package targeting Moscow. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for EU actions and urged the U.S. to follow suit with equally strong measures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed anticipation that the United States would soon introduce formidable sanctions on Russia. This statement came a day after the European Union revealed its 19th sanctions package against Moscow.

Zelenskiy emphasized his appreciation for the EU's implementation of several Ukrainian proposals within their sanctions package. He highlighted the need for the United States to undertake comparable strong action against Russia.

The Ukrainian leader's comments underscore his strategic push for unified international pressure on Moscow, seeking to leverage both European and American political clout to address ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

