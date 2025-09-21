North Goa's Sweet Revolution: Scientific Ripening Chamber Transforms Banana Trade

In a move poised to revolutionize North Goa's banana trade, a scientific ripening chamber is soon to open in Mapusa town. The state government's initiative aims to provide consumers with safe, chemical-free bananas while boosting income for local farmers.

Funded under the National Horticulture Mission with a 35% subsidy from the Centre, the state-of-the-art facility is expected to start operations by next month. According to Sandeep Foldessai, state Director of Agriculture, the chamber will utilize natural ethylene gas, ensuring hygienic and nutritive ripening.

The introduction of this Rs 2 crore project, backed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and State Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik, marks a significant departure from traditional ripening methods, promising health benefits and business improvements for vendors and farmers alike.