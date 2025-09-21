Left Menu

BSF Elevates Training with Drone Warfare & Innovation Centre Post-Operation Sindoor

The Border Security Force (BSF) has incorporated drone warfare into its training curriculum as a mandatory subject for troops, in response to evolving warfare methods seen in operations like Sindoor. A drone technology lab is established at the Rustamji Institute of Technology, facilitating innovation in defense tools.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has taken a significant step towards modernizing its training modules by embedding drone warfare as a fundamental component in the curriculum for its officers and troops. This strategic move underscores the evolving landscape of warfare and highlights the force's proactive measures to combat new-age threats effectively.

Beyond classroom instruction, the BSF has established a specialized drone technology lab at the Rustamji Institute of Technology, the only higher education body operated by a paramilitary force. This initiative is part of the broader effort to innovate and develop indigenous technologies, positioning the BSF as a self-reliant entity prepared for advanced tactical engagements.

Operation Sindoor, which responded to specific regional threats, exemplified the importance of such advancements. With 18 personnel awarded for their valor, the operation highlighted the critical need for state-of-the-art tools. The establishment of a drone squadron and collaboration with premier Indian technical institutions augments the BSF's capacity to safeguard the nation's borders effectively.

