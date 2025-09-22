Amit Shah Advocates Organic Farming and Celebrates Cooperative Pioneers in Rajkot

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the Centre's commitment to the Ministry of Cooperation, urging farmers to pivot towards organic agriculture. Speaking at an event in Rajkot, he emphasized the potential for higher profits through organic farming and commended local cooperative achievements.

Shah showcased the unveiling of statues of former Rajkot District Co-Operative Bank chairman Vallabhbhai Patel and Vitthalbhai Radadiya, paying tribute to their significant contributions to the cooperative movement. He highlighted Rajkot's exceptional progress in this sector.

The Home Minister attended the ISKCON Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Surat, reinforcing his support for strengthening the cooperative sector, while encouraging the farming community towards sustainability and health improvements via organic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)