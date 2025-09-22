Left Menu

State-owned Bank of Baroda has launched a new digital gifting feature through its UPI app. Users can send personalized, prepaid digital vouchers to friends and family. This initiative comes just in time for festive celebrations. Meanwhile, Axis Bank offers discounts and rewards as part of its ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations 2025’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:53 IST
Bank of Baroda Unveils P2P Digital Gifting for Festive Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
State-owned Bank of Baroda unveiled its latest innovation in digital transactions on Monday, coinciding with the festive season. The bank introduced the 'eRUPI Person-to-Person (P2P) Digital Gifting' feature on its UPI app, enabling customers to create personalized and prepaid digital vouchers as gifts for loved ones.

On the same day, Axis Bank announced a series of discounts, cashback offers, and rewards under its 'Dil Se Open Celebrations 2025' initiative. This pan-India campaign aims to enrich the festive experience for customers by providing exclusive deals with partners.

The plastic industry's trajectory was also highlighted recently, with expectations to double to USD 25 billion by 2030. Additionally, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund launched a New Fund Offer (NFO) on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), partnering with Cybrilla Technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Devdiscourse

