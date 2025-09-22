Global Indices Shift as Visa Restrictions and Fed Insights Loom
MSCI's global stock index saw a rise while the dollar and Treasury yields dipped amidst anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump's new visa restrictions and upcoming economic data. The U.S.-India relations impact, visa costs, and Fed's monetary policy moves have shaken markets, notably affecting the tech sector.
MSCI's global stock index witnessed a slight increase as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields fell, with investors analyzing U.S. President Donald Trump's latest visa restrictions and pending economic indicators. Trump's announcement on a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas could impact the booming U.S. tech sector.
The situation has caused Indian benchmark indexes to decline due to the nation's $283 billion IT sector's strong dependence on U.S. revenues. This follows Trump's prior actions, such as raising tariffs on Indian imports, linked to New Delhi's Russian oil purchases. Wall Street indexes remain stable after recent record highs.
Market volatility is anticipated due to upcoming Federal Reserve announcements, as inflation concerns persist despite recent rate cuts. Visa-related uncertainties also loom, yet the tech industry remains optimistic about resolving these issues swiftly through direct engagement with the administration.
