AIMIM Chief Supports Telangana's Call for GST Compensation

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed support for Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's demand that the Union government compensate the state for a Rs 7,000 crore revenue loss due to the new GST rate rationalisation. Owaisi's stance aligns with Reddy's call for federal fairness, urging the Modi government to address state concerns.

Earlier, CM Revanth Reddy insisted that Telangana should be remunerated for its financial shortfall caused by the revised GST structure. Highlighting potential adverse effects on state revenue, Reddy emphasized the necessity of federal support, paralleling his announcement of a profit share bonus for Singareni Employees, which insists on addressing issues related to private partnerships in state companies.

Reddy further emphasized the Telangana government's dedication to the welfare of Singareni workers, rewarding them for their contributions to the state's economic prowess and history, especially their role in the Telangana movement. The government's profitable stance results in sharing prosperity with employees, enhancing bonuses amid corporate competition.

