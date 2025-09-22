Left Menu

Tragedy in Greater Noida: Youth's Life Ends in Park

A 22-year-old, Priyanshu Chaudhary from Greater Noida, tragically ended his life using his father's licensed gun. Found in a park near his home, a suicide note indicated mental stress from not securing an MBA admission. Local authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:53 IST
Tragedy struck Greater Noida early Monday as a young man, identified as Priyanshu Chaudhary, took his life in a local park. The 22-year-old allegedly used his father's licensed firearm in the act.

According to Bisrakh police station's SHO Manoj Singh, Priyanshu left his home around 4 a.m. and was found dead on a park bench. A suicide note and the close proximity of his personal belongings suggest mental stress as a potential cause.

Priyanshu reportedly struggled to gain admission into an MBA program in Goa, which left him visibly disturbed. His father, Ajay Chaudhary, who owns a gas stove manufacturing business, is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.

