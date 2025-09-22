Andhra Pradesh's GST 2.0 Campaign: A Push for Economic Growth and Agricultural Transformation
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Naidu announced a month-long awareness campaign on GST 2.0 reforms, promising benefits of Rs 8,000 crore for the state. The initiative aims for economic growth, MSME sector boost, and agricultural transformation, with plans to expand horticulture and shield aquaculture farmers from economic setbacks.
In a significant move to bolster economic growth, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a month-long awareness campaign on the 'GST 2.0' reforms on Monday. The initiative aims to educate residents on the advantages of the overhauled tax regime which promises to slash prices on common goods, personal health policies, and much more.
The campaign, set to run through the Diwali festival, will comprise 65,000 meetings, with efforts focused on enlightening citizens about the substantial savings possible through GST reductions. The TDP-led government is rallying support from MLAs and ministers to drive home this message across communities and educational institutions.
Chief Minister Naidu also emphasized the anticipated ripple effects on the state's economy, projecting benefits of Rs 8,000 crore. He envisions the reforms as a catalyst for the MSME sector, accelerating domestic production through initiatives like 'Make in India'. With a keen focus on transforming the agricultural landscape, Naidu highlighted plans to expand horticulture and support aquaculture farmers amidst uncertainties.
