Him MSME Fest 2026: Elevating Himachal's Craft to Global Markets

The Him MSME Fest 2026 is set to play a pivotal role in realizing the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar' Himachal, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The upcoming event, scheduled from January 3 to 5, is designed to connect Himachal's MSME sector with new markets, investments, and modern technologies.

The festival's theme, 'The Craft of the Hills on the Global Stage,' underscores its mission to globalize Himachal Pradesh's local and traditional products. This gathering will act as a crucial convergence point for both emerging and established startups, fostering innovation, investment, and idea exchange.

Industries Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan highlighted the festival's attractions, including startup awards, cultural showcases, and exhibitions of traditional handicrafts. With an emphasis on women entrepreneurship and the One District One Product initiative, the event promises to boost the rural economy and accelerate industrial development in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)