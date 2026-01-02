Arya.ag Raises Rs 725 Crore to Revolutionize Climate-Smart Agriculture

Arya.ag, a budding startup, announced on Friday that it has raised a substantial Rs 725 crore in a funding round led by GEF Capital Partners. This financial boost is intended to advance climate-smart agriculture solutions and minimize food waste.

The Series D investment will help the Noida-based firm bolster its relationship with farmers and their organizations, promoting innovative, market-driven agricultural practices that are climate-conscious. According to Arya.ag CEO Prasanna Rao, the capital influx will enable the company to reach a broader farming audience and develop products that incentivize sustainable farming practices.

Arya.ag aims to provide small stakeholders with critical data insights, financial access, and market opportunities through affordable technology. This strategy is designed to significantly increase farmers' incomes while building resilience against climate change. The company, currently operating in 60% of Indian districts with an extensive network of agri-warehouses, reported impressive revenue and profit growth in H1 FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)