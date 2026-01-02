Arya.ag Raises Rs 725 Crore to Revolutionize Climate-Smart Agriculture
Startup firm Arya.ag secures Rs 725 crore from GEF Capital Partners to enhance climate-smart agriculture. The funding aims to deepen engagement with farmers, offering insights, finance, and market access to improve farm incomes. Arya.ag's network spans 60% of Indian districts, facilitating substantial grain storage and loan disbursement.
- Country:
- India
Arya.ag, a budding startup, announced on Friday that it has raised a substantial Rs 725 crore in a funding round led by GEF Capital Partners. This financial boost is intended to advance climate-smart agriculture solutions and minimize food waste.
The Series D investment will help the Noida-based firm bolster its relationship with farmers and their organizations, promoting innovative, market-driven agricultural practices that are climate-conscious. According to Arya.ag CEO Prasanna Rao, the capital influx will enable the company to reach a broader farming audience and develop products that incentivize sustainable farming practices.
Arya.ag aims to provide small stakeholders with critical data insights, financial access, and market opportunities through affordable technology. This strategy is designed to significantly increase farmers' incomes while building resilience against climate change. The company, currently operating in 60% of Indian districts with an extensive network of agri-warehouses, reported impressive revenue and profit growth in H1 FY26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Tobacco Tax: A Double-Edged Sword Hurting Farmers and Fueling Smuggling
Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers
Struggling U.S. Farmers' Relief: A Controversial Lifeline?
AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability
Onion Farmers Demand Justice: Protests Loom Over 2025 Losses