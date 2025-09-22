Left Menu

Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

Two high-ranking Naxal leaders, Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy, were killed by security forces in the Abujhmad region near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. This operation marked a significant setback for Maoists in the area. An array of weapons, ammunition, and Maoist literature was recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:28 IST
Bastar IG P Sundarraj (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces achieved a considerable victory against Naxal insurgents by eliminating two central committee members, Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy, in the Abujhmad region. The operation took place near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, a notorious hotspot for Maoist activity, confirming prior intelligence reports.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj reported multiple encounters during the operation, which resulted in the recovery of an AK 47, an INSAS rifle, other weapons, and Maoist documents. Despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the anti-Naxal operations continued unhindered, showcasing the determination of the forces involved.

Superintendent of Police Narayanpur, Robinson, emphasized the ongoing commitment of the security forces to combat Maoist threats, aligning with central and state government strategies. Officials recounted how both leaders orchestrated numerous attacks, urging remaining cadres to renounce violence and integrate into mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

