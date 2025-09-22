Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

Security forces achieved a considerable victory against Naxal insurgents by eliminating two central committee members, Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy, in the Abujhmad region. The operation took place near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, a notorious hotspot for Maoist activity, confirming prior intelligence reports.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj reported multiple encounters during the operation, which resulted in the recovery of an AK 47, an INSAS rifle, other weapons, and Maoist documents. Despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the anti-Naxal operations continued unhindered, showcasing the determination of the forces involved.

Superintendent of Police Narayanpur, Robinson, emphasized the ongoing commitment of the security forces to combat Maoist threats, aligning with central and state government strategies. Officials recounted how both leaders orchestrated numerous attacks, urging remaining cadres to renounce violence and integrate into mainstream society.

