Empowering South: Enhancing Human Rights Capacity in the Global South

The National Human Rights Commission of India launches a six-day ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. Bringing together 43 senior officials from 12 countries, the initiative aims to strengthen the institutional capacities of National Human Rights Institutions in the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:55 IST
Six-day ITEC program organised by NHRC begins in Delhi (Photo: NHRC) . Image Credit: ANI
In an effort to bolster institutional capacities, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has initiated a six-day training programme, the ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. Taking place in New Delhi, this initiative has gathered 43 senior-level officials from 12 countries, including Mauritius, Jordan, and the Philippines, among others.

Addressing the inauguration, NHRC India Chairperson, Justice V. Ramasubramanian, commented on the current global tensions, citing the Carnegie Global Protest Tracker Report, which highlights over a hundred global protests in the past year. He emphasized that strong human rights institutions can act as stabilizing forces, preventing violence and acting as channels for public discontent.

Further, India's cultural diversity and unique approach to human rights issues present learning opportunities for the Global South. NHRC India's Secretary General, Bharat Lal, reiterated the dynamic nature of human rights, stressing the need for collaborative learning. The programme, featuring sessions by esteemed experts, aims to address a range of challenges from energy and climate issues to cyber safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

