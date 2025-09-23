Stellantis Pauses Production at Poissy: Market Challenges Ahead

Stellantis, the automotive manufacturing giant, announced on Monday its decision to temporarily suspend production at its Poissy factory, located west of Paris. This pause, spanning three weeks in October, is attributed to challenging market conditions currently facing Europe.

The halt in production, confirmed during a works council meeting, is scheduled for 15 working days from October 13 to 31. A spokesperson for Stellantis affirmed the news to Reuters, corroborating reports from French media, and emphasized the company's intent to adjust its production to align with the market's demands.

During this period, the Poissy plant, which employs around 2,000 workers and manufactures the DS3 and Opel Mokka small SUVs, will focus on effective stock management. The break also provides an opportunity for facility maintenance and staff training sessions, as Stellantis aims to optimize operations before the year's end.