Left Menu

Stellantis Pauses Production at Poissy: Market Challenges Ahead

Stellantis plans a three-week production halt at its Poissy plant in October due to challenging market conditions in Europe. The pause, from October 13 to 31, will allow the automaker to manage stock levels and perform maintenance and training. This move impacts 2,000 employees producing DS3 and Opel Mokka SUVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:29 IST
Stellantis Pauses Production at Poissy: Market Challenges Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Stellantis, the automotive manufacturing giant, announced on Monday its decision to temporarily suspend production at its Poissy factory, located west of Paris. This pause, spanning three weeks in October, is attributed to challenging market conditions currently facing Europe.

The halt in production, confirmed during a works council meeting, is scheduled for 15 working days from October 13 to 31. A spokesperson for Stellantis affirmed the news to Reuters, corroborating reports from French media, and emphasized the company's intent to adjust its production to align with the market's demands.

During this period, the Poissy plant, which employs around 2,000 workers and manufactures the DS3 and Opel Mokka small SUVs, will focus on effective stock management. The break also provides an opportunity for facility maintenance and staff training sessions, as Stellantis aims to optimize operations before the year's end.

TRENDING

1
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
2
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan
3
Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025