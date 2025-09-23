Tech Stocks Surge: Nvidia Boosts AI Revolution, Fed Stirs Economic Speculations
U.S. stock indexes hit record highs driven by tech gains, particularly Nvidia's $100 billion OpenAI investment. Debate rages over future Federal Reserve cuts to tackle inflation. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% led by tech stocks. President Trump faced backlash over visa policies and health-related announcements.
In an impressive turn of events, all three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs for the third consecutive session, driven largely by gains in technology shares. Nvidia's declaration to invest $100 billion in OpenAI sparked enthusiasm among investors and helped push its stock up 3.9%.
The optimism around artificial intelligence prospects, coupled with Apple's significant 4.3% rise after Wedbush increased the stock's target price following strong demand for the iPhone 17, contributed to the positive momentum. Technology led the way for S&P 500 sector gains, ending the day 1.7% higher.
Further uncertainty looms in the financial sector as Federal Reserve officials are divided over the necessity of additional rate cuts. While some officials doubt further reductions, they acknowledge the need for inflation management. Meanwhile, President Trump's contentious new visa fees and controversial health-related announcements have stirred unrest among tech executives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nvidia and OpenAI Forge $100 Billion AI Partnership
Nvidia's $100 Billion Leap into AI: Partnering with OpenAI for a Futuristic Alliance
Nvidia and OpenAI's $100 Billion AI Partnership Reshapes Tech Landscape
Nvidia's $100B Chip Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Race
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions