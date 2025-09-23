Tech Stocks Surge: Nvidia Boosts AI Revolution, Fed Stirs Economic Speculations

In an impressive turn of events, all three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs for the third consecutive session, driven largely by gains in technology shares. Nvidia's declaration to invest $100 billion in OpenAI sparked enthusiasm among investors and helped push its stock up 3.9%.

The optimism around artificial intelligence prospects, coupled with Apple's significant 4.3% rise after Wedbush increased the stock's target price following strong demand for the iPhone 17, contributed to the positive momentum. Technology led the way for S&P 500 sector gains, ending the day 1.7% higher.

Further uncertainty looms in the financial sector as Federal Reserve officials are divided over the necessity of additional rate cuts. While some officials doubt further reductions, they acknowledge the need for inflation management. Meanwhile, President Trump's contentious new visa fees and controversial health-related announcements have stirred unrest among tech executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)