Left Menu

Kolkata's 'Brake Fail' Durga Puja Pandal Highlights Divorce Impact Through Unique Theme

Kolkata's Durga Puja pandal introduces a 'brake fail' theme to highlight the effects of divorce on children. The theme, intended to spark contemplation rather than opposition, aligns with other pandals exploring AI, environmental issues, and family dynamics during the Navratri festival celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:40 IST
Kolkata's 'Brake Fail' Durga Puja Pandal Highlights Divorce Impact Through Unique Theme
A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A striking Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is captivating visitors with its innovative theme 'brake fail,' designed to portray the emotional impact of divorce on children. The Club Member, Sanchita Chakraborty, emphasized the theme's novelty, symbolizing the breakdown of familial relationships.

In a conversation with ANI on Monday, Chakraborty elaborated, 'The theme of our pandal is 'brake fail'... Some might associate it with vehicles, but here it refers to the dissolution of relationships. Our goal is to spark reflection, not opposition, urging parents to consider the repercussions of divorce on their children.'

The nine-day Navratri festival, observed with fervor nationwide, showcases Kolkata's creative Durga Puja pandals, exploring themes like artificial intelligence and environmental issues. Notably, the Jagat Mukherjee Park pandal presents 'Artificial Intelligence: A Blessing or a Curse?', combining science and divinity through elaborate installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany
2
Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

 India
3
Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hiring Surge

Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hi...

 India
4
Strike Looms at Kenya's Aviation Hub: KAWU's Bold Demand

Strike Looms at Kenya's Aviation Hub: KAWU's Bold Demand

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025