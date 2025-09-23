Kolkata's 'Brake Fail' Durga Puja Pandal Highlights Divorce Impact Through Unique Theme

A striking Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is captivating visitors with its innovative theme 'brake fail,' designed to portray the emotional impact of divorce on children. The Club Member, Sanchita Chakraborty, emphasized the theme's novelty, symbolizing the breakdown of familial relationships.

In a conversation with ANI on Monday, Chakraborty elaborated, 'The theme of our pandal is 'brake fail'... Some might associate it with vehicles, but here it refers to the dissolution of relationships. Our goal is to spark reflection, not opposition, urging parents to consider the repercussions of divorce on their children.'

The nine-day Navratri festival, observed with fervor nationwide, showcases Kolkata's creative Durga Puja pandals, exploring themes like artificial intelligence and environmental issues. Notably, the Jagat Mukherjee Park pandal presents 'Artificial Intelligence: A Blessing or a Curse?', combining science and divinity through elaborate installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)