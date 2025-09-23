Left Menu

AI Optimism Fuels Global Tech Surge Amid Interest Rate Speculations

Tech sectors in Asia and the U.S. are experiencing significant growth due to optimism around AI investments, particularly in light of Nvidia's $100 billion commitment to OpenAI. Concurrently, expectations of further U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts are propelling gold prices to new heights, while European markets lag behind.

Updated: 23-09-2025 11:09 IST
Asian share markets extended their recent gains on Tuesday, driven by optimism in the tech sector, particularly AI, as demonstrated by Nvidia's substantial investment in OpenAI. The tech surge is drawing funds from various investment avenues, supporting the record highs on Wall Street.

Head of research at broker Pepperstone, Chris Weston, highlights the ongoing momentum in the tech sector, which is attracting hedge fund and option player investments. Concurrently, the surge in gold prices, reaching a new record of $3,759.02 per ounce, is a response to investors hedging their equity exposure.

Expectations of further U.S. interest rate cuts are bolstering global equities, though mixed Federal Reserve messaging presents a volatile backdrop. Key PMI data and the economic commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell are in focus, amid ongoing concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown.

