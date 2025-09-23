Odisha Police Under Fire: Two Suspended After Custodial Death and Gang Rape Allegations

Odisha's Chief Minister has taken decisive action following an alleged custodial death, ordering the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police Biswa Ranjan Sahu in Choudwar. This move comes after a complaint alleged that Rasananda Nayak was beaten to death by officials post-custody on accusations of vehicle theft.

Prior to this, Superintendent of Police Niranjan Goda and Constable Kamal Lochan Majhi were suspended for neglecting their duty. Nayak, a Dhenkanal resident, was detained and later died from unspecified causes. The incident is currently under thorough investigation, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, in Puri, police arrested two individuals linked to a horrific gang-rape case at Baliharchandi Peeth. Local youths allegedly blackmailed and assaulted the victim, prompting an inquiry and condemnation from opposition leader and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

