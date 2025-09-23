Left Menu

Odisha Police Under Fire: Two Suspended After Custodial Death and Gang Rape Allegations

Odisha Chief Minister orders suspension of Choudwar ACP over alleged custodial death. Superintendent and Constable previously suspended. Concurrent probe into gang-rape in Puri. Opposition criticizes ruling party over handling of such incidents, demanding accountability and swift legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:39 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Charan Mohan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister has taken decisive action following an alleged custodial death, ordering the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police Biswa Ranjan Sahu in Choudwar. This move comes after a complaint alleged that Rasananda Nayak was beaten to death by officials post-custody on accusations of vehicle theft.

Prior to this, Superintendent of Police Niranjan Goda and Constable Kamal Lochan Majhi were suspended for neglecting their duty. Nayak, a Dhenkanal resident, was detained and later died from unspecified causes. The incident is currently under thorough investigation, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, in Puri, police arrested two individuals linked to a horrific gang-rape case at Baliharchandi Peeth. Local youths allegedly blackmailed and assaulted the victim, prompting an inquiry and condemnation from opposition leader and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

