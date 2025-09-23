Matix Fertilisers Triumphs at CII Energy Management Awards

Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the Energy Efficient Unit Award at the 26th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2025, held in Hyderabad. The accolade lauds the exemplary performance of the company's urea plant located in Panagarh, West Bengal.

Mr. Nishant Kanodia, Chairman and Promoter of Matix, emphasized the company's dedication to sustainability, attributing their success to advanced technologies and a commitment to green manufacturing. The Panagarh plant, renowned as one of the world's largest single-stream urea plants, achieved record output while operating at 112% capacity utilization.

The plant's recent commissioning of a 1 MW floating solar plant further advances Matix's dedication to environmental responsibility. Matix continues to play a crucial role in enhancing India's agricultural efficiency and driving towards a sustainable, cleaner economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)