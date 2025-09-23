Left Menu

China Stocks Steady Amid Banking Gains and Tech Sector Pressure

China's stock market remained mostly stable on Tuesday despite initial losses. Gains in banking shares lifted sentiment, counterbalancing declines in tech stocks. Investor optimism was muted due to a lack of new policy support from financial regulators. While banking shares rose, tech stocks struggled amid broader market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:19 IST
China Stocks Steady Amid Banking Gains and Tech Sector Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day of fluctuating market movements, China's stocks ended Tuesday mostly unchanged as banking shares provided a boost amid pressure from the tech sector. Morning session losses were offset by the gains, even as Hong Kong equities experienced a decline.

The CSI300 Index, a key indicator, concluded with a slight decrease of 0.1% after falling by as much as 1.4% earlier, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.2%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%. This shift occurred following a press conference by financial regulators that did not introduce new policy interventions, dampening investor spirits.

Bank shares demonstrated strength, surging 1.6% in mainland trading, whereas shares in artificial intelligence firms and tech majors saw declines. Semiconductor stocks saw a modest rise despite significant news from Nvidia, which did not sufficiently lift tech sentiment in Hong Kong markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

