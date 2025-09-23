IIMA's MBA-FABM 2025 Graduates Thrive with Robust Industry Placements

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has published its audited placement report for 2025. The report covers the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-business Management (MBA-FABM) and adheres to the 'Indian Placement Reporting Standards' (IPRS). This report highlights IIMA's significant industry connections, robust placement protocol, and adaptability for both recruiters and students.

The MBA-FABM graduates were highly sought after by numerous companies, with roles spread across various sectors, including Agri-Inputs, Agri-Tech, Consulting, Conglomerates, Food Processing, FMCG, Commodity Trading, and ESG Consulting. The programme saw 52 roles offered for its 44 students, with 35 companies participating in the final placements, including new recruiters showing interest.

Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson of placements at IIMA, expressed satisfaction with the trust recruiters have placed in the graduates. Siddharth Choudhury, Recruitment Secretary for MBA-FABM 2025, emphasized the program's industry importance. The placement success underscores IIMA's commitment to preparing adept leaders ready to innovate in the food and agri-business sector. IIMA has consistently released third-party audited reports according to the IPRS since 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)