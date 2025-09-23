Supreme Court Set to Rule on Jojari River Contamination Crisis

The Supreme Court of India has taken up a suo motu case concerning the severe contamination of the Jojari River in Rajasthan. On Tuesday, the bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta announced they would issue an order regarding the matter on October 9.

The case arose after the court acknowledged widespread pollution in the river due to the discharge of industrial waste from textile and other factories. The inadequate regulations have adversely affected the drinking water used by local communities and wildlife, endangering their health.

Emphasizing the urgency, the apex court called for immediate intervention by both the Rajasthan state government and central agencies. The court seeks to mitigate further damage while ensuring compliance with environmental standards to safeguard the population and preserve ecological balance.