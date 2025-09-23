Left Menu

Microvast Unveils Cutting-Edge Battery Solutions at BICES 2025

Microvast Holdings will showcase its advanced battery technologies at the Beijing International Construction Machinery Exhibition in September 2025. The company will present fast-charging and high-energy-density batteries designed for electric and hybrid vehicles, emphasizing enhanced performance and sustainability. Their next-generation battery packs promise greater energy efficiency and compatibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Microvast Holdings, a leader in advanced battery technologies, is set to exhibit its latest products at the Beijing International Construction Machinery Exhibition in 2025.

The company will highlight fast-charging battery solutions for mining trucks, alongside high-energy-density models suited for heavy-load operations and electric vehicles.

Microvast's next-generation battery packs offer increased energy and power, promising seamless integration and cost efficiency, underlining its commitment to sustainable energy.

