Delhi Hajj Committee Praises GST Reforms: A Boost for Savings and Swadeshi Support
The Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson applauds the new GST reforms, highlighting expected savings for families and urging the use of Indian-made products. The reforms, taking effect from September 22, promise a streamlined tax structure, reduced consumer prices, and boosted growth across various sectors.
Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the Delhi Hajj Committee, has commended the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, asserting that they will usher in significant savings for families. She echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to embrace 'Swadeshi' products, emphasizing the importance of using Indian-made goods, especially during the festive season.
The GST restructuring, approved by the Union Government on September 4, became effective on Monday. The updated GST 2.0 structure introduces two main tax brackets, 5% and 18%, while imposing a 40% compensation cess on luxury items, promising a new landscape for consumers and businesses alike.
Coming into effect from September 22 after the 56th GST Council meeting, the reforms aim to ease compliance, reduce consumer prices, and foster growth across sectors like agriculture and automobiles. Major FMCG brands like Amul and Mother Dairy are already slashing prices, passing GST savings on to consumers. (ANI)
