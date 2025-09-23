Left Menu

India-Morocco Strategic Alliance: Inauguration of TASL's Defence Hub

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Morocco's Defence Minister Abdelatif Loudyi inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Limited's defence manufacturing plant in Berrechid, Morocco. The facility marks a significant milestone in India-Morocco relations, focusing on producing the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), enhancing local job opportunities and defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:27 IST
(L-R) Morocco Defence Minister Abdelatif Loudyi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo:PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development for India-Morocco relations, Defence Ministers from both nations inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Limited's new defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid, Morocco. The plant, lauded by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a historic moment, spans 20,000 square metres and symbolizes a deepening strategic partnership.

This state-of-the-art facility will manufacture the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8, a cutting-edge combat vehicle jointly developed by TASL and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation. The WhAP boasts advanced features like a monocoque hull, independent suspension, and a powerful engine, promising formidable off-road capabilities.

Scheduled to begin initial deliveries to the Royal Moroccan Army next month, the plant signifies a landmark collaboration between the two nations. It highlights India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing the country's commitment to acting as a global source of advanced defence technology, while fostering local employment opportunities and enhancing Morocco's defence industrial base.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

