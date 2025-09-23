Left Menu

Global Currencies in Focus Amid Fed Commentary and Market Movements

The U.S. dollar remained stable as Federal Reserve officials discussed monetary policies, while the Swedish krona rose after the Riksbank's unexpected rate cut. The euro and sterling showed slight changes, with global markets reacting to mixed economic data and potential U.S. government shutdown concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:35 IST
The U.S. dollar held its ground against major currencies on Tuesday, as investors parsed remarks from Federal Reserve officials regarding the central bank's monetary policy. The Swedish krona stood out, appreciating following a surprise hawkish quarter-point rate cut by the Riksbank.

While the euro saw a minimal dip, and the British pound remained stable, scrutiny was on the Federal Reserve's pace of potential rate cuts, should economic conditions shift adversely. Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman suggested a potential acceleration in rate reductions if labor market indicators weaken.

Meanwhile, market reactions were mixed amid European economic surveys. Notably, the Swedish krona outperformed, driven by stronger-than-anticipated German PMI data. The dollar experienced fluctuations against the Argentine peso and Indian rupee, the latter hitting record lows due to external pressures including increased U.S. visa fees.

