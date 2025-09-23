Ukraine Calls for Urgent Action to Free Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's energy ministry made a fervent appeal on Tuesday for decisive international action aimed at removing occupying Russian forces from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a site critical for regional nuclear safety.

The call comes after the facility experienced a power outage for the 10th time, underscoring the ministry's claim that Russian occupation poses a significant threat to its safe operation.

"Restoring the Zaporizhzhia NPP to full and legitimate Ukrainian control is imperative to reinstating nuclear safety in the region," the ministry asserted in an official statement.

