Left Menu

Ukraine Calls for Urgent Action to Free Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's energy ministry urged international intervention to remove Russian forces from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. A power cut occurred for the 10th time, highlighting the occupation as the primary threat to the plant's safety. Control by Ukraine is deemed essential for restoring nuclear safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:52 IST
Ukraine Calls for Urgent Action to Free Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's energy ministry made a fervent appeal on Tuesday for decisive international action aimed at removing occupying Russian forces from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a site critical for regional nuclear safety.

The call comes after the facility experienced a power outage for the 10th time, underscoring the ministry's claim that Russian occupation poses a significant threat to its safe operation.

"Restoring the Zaporizhzhia NPP to full and legitimate Ukrainian control is imperative to reinstating nuclear safety in the region," the ministry asserted in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy and Trump: Strategic Talks on Ukraine's Security

Zelenskiy and Trump: Strategic Talks on Ukraine's Security

 Global
2
Former Nepali PM’s Wife Flown to India After Protest Injuries

Former Nepali PM’s Wife Flown to India After Protest Injuries

 Nepal
3
Family Tragedy: Suspicion Leads to Brutal Attack in Delhi

Family Tragedy: Suspicion Leads to Brutal Attack in Delhi

 India
4
Tragic Drownings in Rajasthan: A Tale of Youth Lost to the Parvati River

Tragic Drownings in Rajasthan: A Tale of Youth Lost to the Parvati River

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025