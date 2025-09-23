Left Menu

Commissioning of 'Androth': A Milestone in India's Maritime Self-Reliance

The Indian Navy is set to commission 'Androth', its second anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft at Visakhapatnam, showcasing India's maritime capabilities and self-reliance. Built with over 80% indigenous components by GRSE Ltd., 'Androth' enhances the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities and symbolizes India's commitment to maritime security.

The Indian Navy is preparing to commission its second state-of-the-art anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, 'Androth', at Visakhapatnam on October 6. Officials stated that the vessel is equipped with advanced weapon and sensor suites, alongside modern communication systems.

Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) with more than 80% indigenous components, the warship embodies the Indian government's vision of 'Aatmanirbharta'. This marks a notable step towards India's maritime self-reliance, highlighting its growing capabilities.

The ceremony will be overseen by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and marks the formal induction of 'Androth' into the fleet, further bolstering India's maritime security architecture and reaffirming its resolve to design and build world-class warships indigenously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

