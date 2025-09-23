Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

Eli Lilly has announced plans to invest $6.5 billion in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, dedicated to producing its experimental weight-loss pill, orforglipron. This initiative forms part of a broader $27 billion strategy to expand its U.S. operations across four sites over the next five years.

The new plant will focus on creating the active pharmaceutical ingredients for orforglipron, as well as other advanced therapies, with an emphasis on weight-loss and oncology drugs. Texas was chosen due to its vast pool of skilled labor in chemistry and chemical engineering, according to Lilly's CEO, David Ricks.

This expansion is expected to create over 600 permanent positions for scientists and engineers, alongside 4,000 construction roles. As Lilly ramps up efforts to meet growing demand for obesity treatments, with plans to submit orforglipron for regulatory review later this year, the company positions itself to compete with industry rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)