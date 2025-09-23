Left Menu

Latur District Faces Unexpected Deluge: A Tale of Rainfall and Resilience

Heavy rains in Latur district, Maharashtra, led to tragic incidents and infrastructure damage. A farmer died, while roads and bridges were submerged, disrupting movement. The government pledged compensation to affected farmers for damaged crops, emphasizing recovery efforts in the face of an unexpected deluge that surpassed expected rainfall averages.

Latur District Faces Unexpected Deluge: A Tale of Rainfall and Resilience
In Maharashtra's Latur district, incessant rains claimed the life of a farmer and forced evacuations as roads and bridges succumbed to flooding. Over the last few days, residents confronted severe disruptions as 25 individuals were relocated from their homes in low-lying areas amid rising water levels.

The district recorded rainfall well above seasonal expectations, with Latur tehsil witnessing the highest levels. Madhav Pandurang Khandekar, a farmer, tragically died from electrocution while working in the fields. Floodwaters from the Manjara river led to the evacuation of riverside residents to safety.

The unrelenting rain not only brought infrastructural damage but also affected agriculture on a massive scale. The government announced a Rs 244.35 crore compensation package for the 3.80 lakh farmers affected by the calamity, ensuring that these funds would not be adjusted against loans or recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

