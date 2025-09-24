Left Menu

China Ends Developing Country Benefits in WTO Overhaul

China has announced it will no longer seek benefits from its developing country status at the World Trade Organization. This move is seen as a significant step towards resolving longstanding trade tensions, particularly with the United States, who had insisted on such reforms for WTO negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 03:45 IST
China Ends Developing Country Benefits in WTO Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, China stated it will forgo the benefits associated with its developing country status at the World Trade Organization, according to announcements made by both the state's news agency Xinhua and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

During a meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York, Premier Li Qiang declared that China would stop seeking access to Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) in WTO agreements. The announcement is seen as a pivotal move, changing the dynamics of global trade talks that have often conflicted with U.S. trade policy.

This decision arises amidst ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, primarily due to steep tariffs. By renouncing its SDT privileges, China aims to address U.S. concerns and open the floor for more balanced WTO reforms, a topic set for further discussion at the upcoming ministerial meeting in Cameroon in 2026.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025