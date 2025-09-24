China Ends Developing Country Benefits in WTO Overhaul

In a significant policy shift, China stated it will forgo the benefits associated with its developing country status at the World Trade Organization, according to announcements made by both the state's news agency Xinhua and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

During a meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York, Premier Li Qiang declared that China would stop seeking access to Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) in WTO agreements. The announcement is seen as a pivotal move, changing the dynamics of global trade talks that have often conflicted with U.S. trade policy.

This decision arises amidst ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, primarily due to steep tariffs. By renouncing its SDT privileges, China aims to address U.S. concerns and open the floor for more balanced WTO reforms, a topic set for further discussion at the upcoming ministerial meeting in Cameroon in 2026.