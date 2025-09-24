Left Menu

Tragic End: Woman Found Hanging in Hyderabad

A 35-year-old woman, Boda Swaroopa, was discovered dead by hanging at her boyfriend's home in Hyderabad. The incident, which took place on September 21, has led to a police investigation following allegations of harassment by the boyfriend and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:25 IST
Tragic End: Woman Found Hanging in Hyderabad
Official logo of Hyderabad City Police (Photo/ @hydcitypolice on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad district was shaken by the discovery of a tragic death involving Boda Swaroopa, a 35-year-old woman, found hanging at her boyfriend's residence. The incident occurred within the Nagole police jurisdiction, shedding light on a suspected case of domestic distress.

Authorities reported that the victim, hailing from Reddala village in the Mahabubabad district, had been in a relationship with Banoth Anil Kumar, 24. According to the police, this relationship had caused disputes with Swaroopa's husband, with accusations of harassment and demands for dowry coming to light.

Investigators have taken up a case based on a complaint filed by the victim's husband, who holds Anil and his family accountable for her untimely death. The police have assured a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Shake Up Semiconductor Industry

Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Sh...

 India
2
Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

 India
3
Delhi Institution Director Faces Molestation Charges Amid Mass Student Complaints

Delhi Institution Director Faces Molestation Charges Amid Mass Student Compl...

 India
4
Historic Truths Unveiled: Ettayapuram's Fight Against Misconceptions

Historic Truths Unveiled: Ettayapuram's Fight Against Misconceptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025