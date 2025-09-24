Tragic End: Woman Found Hanging in Hyderabad

Hyderabad district was shaken by the discovery of a tragic death involving Boda Swaroopa, a 35-year-old woman, found hanging at her boyfriend's residence. The incident occurred within the Nagole police jurisdiction, shedding light on a suspected case of domestic distress.

Authorities reported that the victim, hailing from Reddala village in the Mahabubabad district, had been in a relationship with Banoth Anil Kumar, 24. According to the police, this relationship had caused disputes with Swaroopa's husband, with accusations of harassment and demands for dowry coming to light.

Investigators have taken up a case based on a complaint filed by the victim's husband, who holds Anil and his family accountable for her untimely death. The police have assured a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.

