Controversy Over Garba Participation: A Clash of Faiths

The Chairperson of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board, Salim Raj, has urged the Muslim community to refrain from participating in Garba, stating the practice diverges from Islamic beliefs. In a statement to ANI, Raj explained that Garba involves the worship of the Hindu Goddess, which contrasts with Muslim traditions.

Highlighting the significance of Navratri as a period of worship for Maa Shakti, Raj stressed that Garba is not merely a dance but a sacred ritual deserving respect. This viewpoint has sparked broader discussions, with Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang asserting Garba's inherent ties to Sanatan Dharma, emphasizing that only Hindus should partake in the ritual.

In safeguarding these cultural events, Bhopal's administration has issued a directive necessitating robust safety measures, including mandatory identity checks and CCTV surveillance, ensuring that the festive activities proceed securely and remain respectful to their traditional roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)