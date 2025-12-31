Celebrating Faith: Two Years of Ram Temple Consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the milestone anniversary of the idol consecration at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, which he described as a 'divine festival' for the faith and traditions of the nation. Celebrations echoed across the sacred site two years after the historic Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024.

Modi extended his gratitude and well wishes to Ram devotees worldwide, highlighting the symbolic significance of fulfilling a 'five-century-old resolve.' His message underscored the spiritual and cultural importance of the Ram Temple for millions across the globe.

The prime minister recounted his participation in recent ceremonies at the temple and expressed aspirations for the virtues of service and dedication to prosper within the hearts of all citizens. He closed with a call for unity in the journey towards a prosperous and self-reliant India.