Celebrating Faith: Two Years of Ram Temple Consecration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the second anniversary of the idol consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as a divine festival. The Pran Pratishtha rituals were conducted in January 2024. Modi emphasized the temple as a fulfillment of a historic resolve and expressed best wishes to all devotees.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the milestone anniversary of the idol consecration at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, which he described as a 'divine festival' for the faith and traditions of the nation. Celebrations echoed across the sacred site two years after the historic Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024.
Modi extended his gratitude and well wishes to Ram devotees worldwide, highlighting the symbolic significance of fulfilling a 'five-century-old resolve.' His message underscored the spiritual and cultural importance of the Ram Temple for millions across the globe.
The prime minister recounted his participation in recent ceremonies at the temple and expressed aspirations for the virtues of service and dedication to prosper within the hearts of all citizens. He closed with a call for unity in the journey towards a prosperous and self-reliant India.
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted a flag atop Annapurna temple in the Ram Temple complex on Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi.
Vibrant Celebrations at Ram Temple: Pran Pratishtha Anniversary Marks New Milestone
Celebration of Faith: Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi at Ram Temple
Unity Through Pilgrimage: Bridging Faith and Society in India
Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections