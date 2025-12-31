Left Menu

Celebrating Faith: Two Years of Ram Temple Consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the second anniversary of the idol consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as a divine festival. The Pran Pratishtha rituals were conducted in January 2024. Modi emphasized the temple as a fulfillment of a historic resolve and expressed best wishes to all devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:18 IST
Celebrating Faith: Two Years of Ram Temple Consecration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the milestone anniversary of the idol consecration at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, which he described as a 'divine festival' for the faith and traditions of the nation. Celebrations echoed across the sacred site two years after the historic Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024.

Modi extended his gratitude and well wishes to Ram devotees worldwide, highlighting the symbolic significance of fulfilling a 'five-century-old resolve.' His message underscored the spiritual and cultural importance of the Ram Temple for millions across the globe.

The prime minister recounted his participation in recent ceremonies at the temple and expressed aspirations for the virtues of service and dedication to prosper within the hearts of all citizens. He closed with a call for unity in the journey towards a prosperous and self-reliant India.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Digital Safety: L&T Finance Launches 'Sachet with Sachet' Initiative

Empowering Digital Safety: L&T Finance Launches 'Sachet with Sachet' Initiat...

 India
2
Government Approves Relief Package for Vodafone Idea

Government Approves Relief Package for Vodafone Idea

 India
3
AI Revolutionizes Education Amid Policy Shifts and Mental Health Concerns

AI Revolutionizes Education Amid Policy Shifts and Mental Health Concerns

 India
4
Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Operation

Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Ope...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025