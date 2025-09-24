CWC Meeting in Patna Ignites Opposition Momentum in Bihar

The Congress Working Committee's (CWC) gathering in Patna is poised to significantly bolster the Opposition INDIA bloc in the approaching Bihar Assembly elections, asserted Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, he emphasized the strategic importance of the meeting in fostering discussions crucial for the political alliance.

Senior Congress figure Salman Khurshid highlighted the critical need for governmental change in Bihar, signaling a potential political shift. He remarked on the historic nature of the CWC's meeting in the state, underscoring efforts led by Rahul Gandhi and others to incite transformation ahead of the elections.

Congress stalwart M Veerappa Moily expressed that anti-incumbency sentiment against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the 'double-engine' administration is pervasive. He predicted that the electorate, uneasy with enduring poverty and suffering, would rebel against the current regime.

Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on caste census and alleged vote manipulation were likened to detonating political bombs by Baghel. Meanwhile, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar criticized Bihar's double-engine government, framing opposition against 'vote theft' as a mission to protect democracy.

The timing of the CWC meeting is considered pivotal, coinciding with the assembly polls expected by the end of 2025, thus intensifying the political landscape in Bihar.