Maharashtra Government Mobilizes Relief Efforts Amid Devastating Floods

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have visited flood-hit areas to oversee relief efforts as heavy rains impact Solapur and Marathwada. The state government, in collaboration with the NDRF, focuses on swift assistance and has announced a Rs 1,339 crore aid package for affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:01 IST
Maharashtra Government Mobilizes Relief Efforts Amid Devastating Floods
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visits Darfal village in Solapur district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has ramped up its response to severe flooding in the state following relentless rains. Both Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have taken to the ground to personally assess the impact and expedite relief efforts in districts like Solapur.

Devendra Fadnavis surveyed Darfal village, while Ajit Pawar visited affected areas to engage with farmers who suffered crop losses. Pune-based Pawar, in consultation with local authorities, has stressed the importance of prompt support.

The state is coordinating closely with the NDRF, actively working in districts including Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur. A notable Rs 1,339 crore aid package has been declared to assist beleaguered farmers affected by unprecedented rainfall from June to August 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

