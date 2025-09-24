GST Reforms: A Festive Gift Strengthening Markets in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Hazratganj market on Wednesday, raising awareness about the recent changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates.

Alongside state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Adityanath communicated with traders and consumers, emphasizing the consumer and business-friendly reforms effective from September 22. During his address to reporters, Adityanath praised the GST reforms as a significant move by the Modi government, equating them to a festive boon for the economy. He pointed out that tax reductions on educational supplies and household items had eased the financial strain on citizens, enhancing market consumption and job creation.

The Chief Minister also lauded the exemption of 33 essential medicines from GST, underlining the reforms as a critical step in controlling inflation and empowering the national economy. Additionally, he asserted that Uttar Pradesh, as India's largest state, stands to gain immensely from these changes. These measures have been particularly welcomed during the Navratri festival, resonating positively with diverse societal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)