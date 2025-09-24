Left Menu

GST Reforms: A Festive Gift Strengthening Markets in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hazratganj market to discuss GST rate changes, which have bolstered the market and economy. He highlighted the removal of GST on educational supplies and the reduction of taxes on household items and life-saving medicines, heralding economic relief for the common man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:05 IST
GST Reforms: A Festive Gift Strengthening Markets in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Hazratganj market on Wednesday, raising awareness about the recent changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates.

Alongside state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Adityanath communicated with traders and consumers, emphasizing the consumer and business-friendly reforms effective from September 22. During his address to reporters, Adityanath praised the GST reforms as a significant move by the Modi government, equating them to a festive boon for the economy. He pointed out that tax reductions on educational supplies and household items had eased the financial strain on citizens, enhancing market consumption and job creation.

The Chief Minister also lauded the exemption of 33 essential medicines from GST, underlining the reforms as a critical step in controlling inflation and empowering the national economy. Additionally, he asserted that Uttar Pradesh, as India's largest state, stands to gain immensely from these changes. These measures have been particularly welcomed during the Navratri festival, resonating positively with diverse societal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

 Global
2
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
3
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
4
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025