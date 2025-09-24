Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes NDA Government for Bihar's Economic Stagnation and Caste Policy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the NDA government for Bihar's poor economic performance, high unemployment, and inadequate flood management. He accused the BJP of unfulfilled promises and internal strife, and urged transparency in caste policies. Kharge also highlighted the state's poor public services, including health and education.

Updated: 24-09-2025 14:41 IST

Image Credit: ANI
  
  

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply criticized the NDA government in Bihar, attributing the state's economic stagnation to the administration's failures. Kharge pointed out the alarming economic indicators, including an unemployment rate surpassing 15% and the annual migration of millions of youth in search of opportunities elsewhere.

Addressing the Congress Working Committee, Kharge condemned the BJP's unfulfilled promises regarding Bihar's development, particularly in reviving the sugar industry and addressing flood management issues. He accused the party of viewing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a liability amid internal NDA discord.

Kharge emphasized the urgent need for a caste census and transparency in reservation policies, criticizing the UP government's ban on caste-based references. He highlighted the deteriorating state of public services in Bihar, pointing to rising crime rates, teacher shortages, and a broken healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

