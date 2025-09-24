Left Menu

RBI Reaffirms Commitment to FX Global Code for Forex Market Integrity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has renewed its commitment to the FX Global Code, a set of global principles for the foreign exchange market. The code, established in 2017, ensures integrity and effective functioning of the forex market, and the RBI is aligned with its principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:51 IST
RBI Reaffirms Commitment to FX Global Code for Forex Market Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a renewed commitment to the FX Global Code. This code represents a series of global guidelines designed to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of the wholesale foreign exchange market.

First published in 2017, the code was collaboratively developed by central banks and market participants worldwide. The RBI, upon reviewing the code's content, acknowledges its principles as generally accepted good practices in the forex market, according to their 'Statement of Commitment.'

The Global Foreign Exchange Committee, responsible for maintaining and updating the code, reviewed it first in July 2021 and again in December 2024. The RBI has taken measures consistent with its activities in the FX market to adhere to these principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Equality in Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

Equality in Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

 India
2
Security Tightens as Trump Set to Attend Ryder Cup

Security Tightens as Trump Set to Attend Ryder Cup

 Global
3
India's Semiconductor GCCs Focus on Specialized Talent Amid Hiring Shifts

India's Semiconductor GCCs Focus on Specialized Talent Amid Hiring Shifts

 India
4
Xi Jinping's Historic Visit to Xinjiang: Balancing Stability and Economic Growth

Xi Jinping's Historic Visit to Xinjiang: Balancing Stability and Economic Gr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025