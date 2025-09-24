Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Extended Custody in Maharashtra's Surjagarh Arson Case

The Supreme Court has questioned Maharashtra's government over delays in the trial against advocate Surendra Gadling related to the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson. The court demanded explanations for the prolonged custody and trial inactivity, emphasizing Gadling's refusal to proceed without being physically present.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday put the Maharashtra government on the spot regarding the extended delay in trial proceedings against advocate Surendra Gadling, connected to the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case. The court questioned whether it is justifiable for an individual to remain in prolonged undertrial custody.

Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Vijay Bishnoi asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Maharashtra government, to explain why the trial has stagnated and for how many years someone can be detained without trial. ASG Raju stated that the delay isn't due to the prosecution but stems from Gadling's refusal to argue his discharge application unless physically present in court, which presents security challenges.

The apex court postponed the hearing, requesting a detailed statement from the government outlining the causes of delay, the prosecution's readiness for trial, and an expected timeline for its completion. This scrutiny comes as the court considers Gadling's bail plea, following the Maharashtra High Court's bail refusal, with allegations he assisted Maoist insurgents in the 2016 incident where 76 iron ore transport vehicles were torched by rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

