Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike Amid Stirring Leh Protests

Activist Sonam Wangchuk concluded his 15-day hunger strike following violent protests in Leh over statehood and Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. Citing the need for regional stability, he appealed for peace and urged youth to shun violence, emphasizing that these actions undermine the movement's goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:18 IST
Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike Amid Stirring Leh Protests
Activist Sonam Wangchuk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day hunger strike on Wednesday after protests in Leh over demands for statehood and Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule turned violent. Wangchuk, addressing a press conference, cited concerns over regional stability and the potential for further violence as his reasons for halting the protest.

Wangchuk condemned the violent turn of events and made an ardent appeal for peace, highlighting the absence of any political party's involvement in the protest, driven instead by underlying issues like unemployment. Expressing regret over the disruption of five years of peaceful demonstrations, Wangchuk acknowledged the frustrations of the younger generation but urged them to avoid violent methods.

In a video shared online, Wangchuk implored the youth to pursue peaceful measures, warning that violence negates years of effort for Ladakh's rights. He called on the government to be responsive to Ladakh's demands and reiterated his message that peaceful dialogue is the way forward. The situation escalated after two hunger strikers were hospitalized, leading to widespread unrest and property damage in Leh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Lad...

 India
2
Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility Leaves Communities on Edge

Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility Leaves Communities on Edge

 United States
3
Toyota Temporarily Suspends Brazil Production Following Storm Damage

Toyota Temporarily Suspends Brazil Production Following Storm Damage

 Global
4
Those responsible for violence will be identified and stern action will be taken against them as per law of the land: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Those responsible for violence will be identified and stern action will be t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025