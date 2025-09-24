Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike Amid Stirring Leh Protests

Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day hunger strike on Wednesday after protests in Leh over demands for statehood and Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule turned violent. Wangchuk, addressing a press conference, cited concerns over regional stability and the potential for further violence as his reasons for halting the protest.

Wangchuk condemned the violent turn of events and made an ardent appeal for peace, highlighting the absence of any political party's involvement in the protest, driven instead by underlying issues like unemployment. Expressing regret over the disruption of five years of peaceful demonstrations, Wangchuk acknowledged the frustrations of the younger generation but urged them to avoid violent methods.

In a video shared online, Wangchuk implored the youth to pursue peaceful measures, warning that violence negates years of effort for Ladakh's rights. He called on the government to be responsive to Ladakh's demands and reiterated his message that peaceful dialogue is the way forward. The situation escalated after two hunger strikers were hospitalized, leading to widespread unrest and property damage in Leh.

