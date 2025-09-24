Wall Street Gains Amid Powell's Remarks and Economic Anticipation

U.S. stock markets opened on an optimistic note Tuesday, as investors gauged comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and awaited upcoming economic reports. The measured tone from Powell seemed to instill a sense of cautious optimism among traders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 76.2 points, equivalent to 0.16%, reaching 46,368.94. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a rise of 12.9 points, or 0.19%, taking it to 6,669.79, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped by 82.5 points, or 0.37%, bringing it to 22,656.015.

Market participants are closely monitoring the economic indicators due later this week, which are expected to provide further direction and insights into the economy's trajectory and the Federal Reserve's policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)