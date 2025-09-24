Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Student's Leap from 19th Floor

A class 10 student, Aashman Kumar, allegedly took his own life by jumping from his 19th-floor balcony due to distress over low exam marks. His untimely demise has prompted an investigation into possible mental stress, as no suicide note was discovered. Authorities are questioning relatives and friends for insight.

Updated: 24-09-2025 19:27 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Ramprastha City Society as a 15-year-old student, Aashman Kumar, allegedly ended his life by leaping from his 19th-floor balcony, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The student's body was discovered late Tuesday night at the society's campus, with initial reports indicating he was troubled over lackluster exam results. Aashman, a class 10 student, recently completed his half-yearly exams. After a conversation with his father about his unusual silence, he reportedly climbed over the balcony railing.

The authorities noted that no suicide note was discovered at the scene. Inspector Yogesh Kumar stated that investigations are underway to determine if academic pressure or personal issues contributed to the tragedy. Family and friends are being questioned in hopes of uncovering vital information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

