Supreme Court Questions Delay in Execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana

The Supreme Court has questioned the Centre on the long-standing delay in the execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted for assassinating Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. The plea for commutation of his death sentence, citing prolonged mercy petition delay, remains unresolved by the President of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:14 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday raised concerns regarding the prolonged delay in executing Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was found guilty of assassinating former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. Despite being labeled a 'serious offence' by the Centre, Rajoana's execution remains pending.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria queried Solicitor General KM Nataraj on the delay, asking, 'Why did you not hang him till now? Who is to blame for that?' Rajoana's appeal for commutation, based on a decade-long pending mercy petition before the President, is under consideration.

Representing Rajoana, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi highlighted the absence of a decision on the mercy plea, emphasizing Rajoana's 15-year stint on death row, often in solitary confinement. With the Centre's decision still pending, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for October 15, noting no further delays will be accepted.

