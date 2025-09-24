Left Menu

NCR Unveils Drone-Driven Solar Panel Technology and Pilgrim-Friendly Upgrades for Shardiya Navratri

North Central Railway showcased drone-based solar panel cleaning technology at Subedarganj Station, part of Indian Railways' eco-friendly Net Zero mission. Meanwhile, Vindhyachal Station gears up for Shardiya Navratri Mela with enhanced facilities, including extra ticket counters and medical care, highlighting NCR's commitment to sustainability and passenger convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:29 IST
NCR Unveils Drone-Driven Solar Panel Technology and Pilgrim-Friendly Upgrades for Shardiya Navratri
UP: North Central Railway demonstrates drone-based solar panel cleaning at Subedarganj station (Photo/North Central Railway). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

North Central Railway (NCR) made significant strides in sustainable energy initiatives, successfully deploying drone technology for solar panel cleaning at Subedarganj Railway Station, Prayagraj, on September 23. This advancement is integral to the Indian Railways' Net Zero mission, emphasizing NCR's focus on embracing renewable energy solutions.

The innovative use of drones for maintaining solar panels promises to bolster maintenance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve solar energy system performance across the NCR. The demonstration featured a drone equipped with a 10-litre water tank, operated via GPS control, showcasing its capability to cover maintenance tasks with eco-friendly techniques. Senior officials and field staff from the Prayagraj division witnessed this technological leap, which included discussions on enhancing user-friendly designs.

While NCR advances its green objectives, Vindhyachal Railway Station is preparing for the Shardiya Navratri Mela, enhancing facilities for pilgrims from September 22 to October 6. The station has established extra unreserved ticket counters, organized medical services, and ensured adequate train stoppages to accommodate passengers, reflecting a commitment to improved infrastructure and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal: A Web of Intrigue and Illicit Transactions

Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal: A Web of Intrigue and Illicit Transactions

 India
2
California's Legal Battle Against Deregulation and Environmental Deception

California's Legal Battle Against Deregulation and Environmental Deception

 Global
3
Mob was attacking police which resorted to firing in self-defence in which some casualties reported: Govt on Ladakh violence.

Mob was attacking police which resorted to firing in self-defence in which s...

 India
4
Government Tightens Silver Jewellery Import Rules

Government Tightens Silver Jewellery Import Rules

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025