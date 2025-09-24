NCR Unveils Drone-Driven Solar Panel Technology and Pilgrim-Friendly Upgrades for Shardiya Navratri

North Central Railway (NCR) made significant strides in sustainable energy initiatives, successfully deploying drone technology for solar panel cleaning at Subedarganj Railway Station, Prayagraj, on September 23. This advancement is integral to the Indian Railways' Net Zero mission, emphasizing NCR's focus on embracing renewable energy solutions.

The innovative use of drones for maintaining solar panels promises to bolster maintenance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve solar energy system performance across the NCR. The demonstration featured a drone equipped with a 10-litre water tank, operated via GPS control, showcasing its capability to cover maintenance tasks with eco-friendly techniques. Senior officials and field staff from the Prayagraj division witnessed this technological leap, which included discussions on enhancing user-friendly designs.

While NCR advances its green objectives, Vindhyachal Railway Station is preparing for the Shardiya Navratri Mela, enhancing facilities for pilgrims from September 22 to October 6. The station has established extra unreserved ticket counters, organized medical services, and ensured adequate train stoppages to accommodate passengers, reflecting a commitment to improved infrastructure and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)