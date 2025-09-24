Anand Piramal Takes Helm as Chairman of Piramal Finance

Anand Piramal has assumed the chairman role at Piramal Finance after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger with its subsidiary. Piramal, who joined the business in 2019, has spearheaded notable projects, including the Rs 34,250-crore acquisition of DHFL. Despite the new role, his father, Ajay Piramal, will continue as chairman of the Piramal Group.

Separately, non-bank lender Capri Global Capital is set to raise up to Rs 400 crore through a non-convertible debenture issue, with yields hitting 9.69%. The issuance will take place from September 30 to October 14.

In asset management, The Wealth Company launched four new funds, including a flexi cap, arbitrage, ethical, and a liquid fund. The ethical fund, guided by 'Satvik principles,' promises investments free from industries like alcohol, tobacco, and animal cruelty.

(With inputs from agencies.)