Left Menu

Anand Piramal Takes Helm as Chairman of Piramal Finance

Anand Piramal has been appointed chairman of Piramal Finance following the NCLT's approval of the merger with its subsidiary. Additionally, Capri Global plans to raise Rs 400 crore via debentures, while The Wealth Company unveils four new funds rooted in ethical Satvik principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:43 IST
Anand Piramal Takes Helm as Chairman of Piramal Finance
Anand Piramal
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Piramal has assumed the chairman role at Piramal Finance after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger with its subsidiary. Piramal, who joined the business in 2019, has spearheaded notable projects, including the Rs 34,250-crore acquisition of DHFL. Despite the new role, his father, Ajay Piramal, will continue as chairman of the Piramal Group.

Separately, non-bank lender Capri Global Capital is set to raise up to Rs 400 crore through a non-convertible debenture issue, with yields hitting 9.69%. The issuance will take place from September 30 to October 14.

In asset management, The Wealth Company launched four new funds, including a flexi cap, arbitrage, ethical, and a liquid fund. The ethical fund, guided by 'Satvik principles,' promises investments free from industries like alcohol, tobacco, and animal cruelty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal: A Web of Intrigue and Illicit Transactions

Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal: A Web of Intrigue and Illicit Transactions

 India
2
California's Legal Battle Against Deregulation and Environmental Deception

California's Legal Battle Against Deregulation and Environmental Deception

 Global
3
Mob was attacking police which resorted to firing in self-defence in which some casualties reported: Govt on Ladakh violence.

Mob was attacking police which resorted to firing in self-defence in which s...

 India
4
Government Tightens Silver Jewellery Import Rules

Government Tightens Silver Jewellery Import Rules

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025